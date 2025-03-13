"Asian Schengen" may be introduced by Central Asian countries

13 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov suggested that Central Asian countries could develop a unified visa system for foreigners similar to the Schengen visa.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed on the border, which means that all Central Asian republics "have finally settled their border issues among themselves", the Kyrgyz leader announced. The Central Asian region includes five states: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

"Now, the Central Asian countries must begin the process of establishing a visa-free regime among themselves. For guests from other countries, a single visa should be introduced, allowing free movement throughout all countries of the region, similar to the Schengen visa",

Sadyr Japarov said.

Let us remind that work is also underway to create an "Arab Schengen", a visa that will grant tourists access to the Persian Gulf countries.