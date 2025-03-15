Azerbaijan officially joins D-8

15 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan has approved the republic’s joining of D-8. The decision on Baku’s membership was made by the organization’s participants in December last year.

Azerbaijan is joining the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, a statement posted on the portal of the country’s president reads.

The document on Baku’s entry into D-8 was approved by the leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

“The head of state approved the law On accession to the “Charter of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation. Thus, Azerbaijan has joined the Charter of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, signed on November 22, 2012 in Islamabad (Pakistan),”

– the statement reads.