Ilham Aliyev offers condolences over death of Pope Francis

21 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a condolence letter to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, regarding the death of Pope Francis.

"I share in the sorrow of this profound loss and, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the Holy See, and all the faithful," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the head of state, Pope Francis has made invaluable contributions to the development and strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.

The Holy See said earlier that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88. Argentine's Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected in 2013 after the abdication of his predecessor Benedict XVI.