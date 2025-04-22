US adds 12 Iranian companies to sanctions list

22 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The USA continues its policy of sanctions pressure on Tehran, despite ongoing negotiations between the countries' diplomats. Washington has imposed restrictions on two Iranian citizens and 12 companies, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury reports.

The sanctions have been imposed on organizations involved in maritime transportation and the gas sector.

Let us remind you that Washington and Tehran will hold the third round of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue on April 26. According to the USA anf Iran, the dialogue is taking place in a constructive manner.