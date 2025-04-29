Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation prospects

29 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 8th meeting of the joint commission on cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports, and youth was held in Riyadh on April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was preceded by a bilateral discussion that took place between the co-chairs of the commission - Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, AZERTAC reported.

During the talks, the sides discussed cooperation in the energy sector, the expansion of exports of Azerbaijan’s non-oil industrial products to Saudi Arabia, and the implementation of joint tourism projects.

At the 8th session of the joint commission, opportunities for expanding cooperation in the economy, trade, logistics, investment, and other priority areas were reviewed.