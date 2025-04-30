EU calls on India, Pakistan to find peaceful solution

30 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brussels called on Islamabad and New Delhi to resolve the conflict through dialogue.

The European Union called on India and Pakistan to find peaceful ways out of the tensions that arose in the wake of the terrorist attack in Kashmir, the representative of the European External Action Service Anwar al-Anuni said.

“The EU has always stressed the need for a peaceful solution to the situation. This is especially important after the terrorist attack. We call on India and Pakistan to resolve the situation through bilateral political dialogue,”

– Anwar al-Anuni said.