Iran's Razavi Khorasan hit by massive earthquake

1 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This morning, the Roshtkhar district of Iran's Razavi Khorasan province was hit by the earthquake, the National Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University reported.

Its epicenter was located 12 km from the city of Roshtkhar at a depth of 10 km.

The number of casualties in the earthquake has risen to 19 people, Director General of the Emergency Situations Department of Iran's Razavi Khorasan Governorate Masoud Yavari said.

The injured were taken to a medical center, he said, adding that the number of casualties is likely to increase.

Yavari said that in addition to the Roshtkhar district, there are casualties in four other districts.