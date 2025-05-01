Washington reports progress in negotiations between Russia and the United States

1 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The negotiation process between Russia and the United States continues, Trump’s national security adviser said. According to Waltz, the United States sees opportunities for a deal on the situation in Ukraine.

Contacts between Moscow and Washington on the settlement in Ukraine continue, the process is ongoing, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz shared on Fox News.

“The process is moving forward. There are some ups and downs,”

– Waltz said.

The Washington representative added that in the settlement process, both sides must strive for peace and there is a need to sit down at the negotiating table.