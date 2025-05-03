Patriarch Kirill begins his visit to Azerbaijan

3 May. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan today. During the trip, he will hold a liturgy in the cathedral on Sunday.

On Saturday, May 3, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' arrived in Baku on a visit, a message published on the portal of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) reads.

"On May 3, 2025, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' arrived in Baku,”

– the Moscow Patriarchate reported.

At the Heydar Aliyev Airport, he was met by Bishop Alexy (Smirnov) of Baku and Azerbaijan, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov and Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations Sahib Nagiyev.