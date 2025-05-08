Vladimir Putin receives Xi Jinping in Kremlin

8 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

This morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin. the Chinese leader has arrived in Moscow to take part in special events devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"I am glad to meet with you once again and I appreciate the opportunity to hold direct communication with you," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader pointed out that he would be glad to visit China for celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan.

He noted that Russia-China relations are equal and mutually beneficial and don’t depend on the current situation.

"The resolve to build good-neighborly relations, strengthen friendship and boost cooperation is a choice that Russia and China have made based on strategic interaction," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow and Beijing are developing their ties for the good of the two countries’ people, they are not directed against anyone.