8 May. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ambassadors of the Commonwealth of Independent States visited the Alley of Honor in Baku.

The heads of the diplomatic missions of the CIS countries honored the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

In addition to this, the diplomats honored the memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva. The ambassadors laid flowers at their graves.