Azerbaijan celebrates 102nd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

10 May. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Memorable events dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev are taking place in Azerbaijan today. The grave of the national leader was visited by statesman Tahir Budagov.

Azerbaijan celebrates the 102nd anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijani statehood.

The country's president, Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva previously visited the Alley of Honor, where they honored the memory of the national leader.

The memorial was also visited by Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) and Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov. He noted that Heydar Aliyev's policy allowed Azerbaijan to aсquire strong positions both in the South Caucasus and in the Eurasian space.