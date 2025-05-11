Araghchi names one of main problems in negotiations with USA

11 May. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Foreign Minister named one of the most serious problems in the negotiations with the USA. According to Abbas Araghchi, the problem lies in the contradictory positions of the Americans.

"The Americans take contradictory positions in the negotiations. This is one of the most serious problems in the negotiation process",

the Iranian diplomat said.

Earlier today, the head of the Iranian Foreign Minister went to the capital of Oman, where the fourth round of talks with the USA on the nuclear deal will be held.

It will be held in parallel with technical consultations, during which the delegations of both countries will discuss the details of a potential agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

Let us remind you that in April, Iranian and US delegations have held three rounds of talks on the nuclear deal. Two of them have been organized in Oman, and another one has been held in Italy.