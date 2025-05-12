Azerbaijani and UAE FMs discuss new frontiers for cooperation

12 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation on May 11, 2025, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the conversation, the FMs discussed the work carried out within the framework of strategic partnership between the two countries, prospects for both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues.

The diplomats discussed prospects for developing cooperation in the political, trade and economic, energy and tourism spheres.

The sides also expressed satisfaction with the areas of cooperation and mutual support at international venues.

During the phone talks, an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest also took place.