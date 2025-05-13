Fidan and Rubio discuss upcoming Russia-Ukraine talks

13 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, including the planned peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish Turkish Foreign Ministry reported.

The peace talks are scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicating acceptance of Moscow's proposal to resume negotiations.

The issues of Syria, Gaza and release of Israeli-U.S. citizen Edan Alexander by Hamas were also addressed in the phone call.

In a phone call, Fidan underlined the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria for the country's stability and prosperity.

Details of Rubio’s upcoming visit to Türkiye on the occasion of the Informal NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Antalya on May 14–15 were also discussed.