Russian FM discusses Istanbul talks with Turkish counterpart

13 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, discusses issues linked with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to begin direct talks on settling the conflict in Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the top Turkish diplomat raised the topic of the Ukrainian settlement in his calls with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On May 11, Putin invited the Kiev authorities to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.