U.S. announces new anti-Iran sanctions

13 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States imposed sanctions on three individuals and one entity from Iran over their purported role in the development of nuclear weapons, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"The Department of State is sanctioning 3 Iranian nationals and one Iranian entity with ties to Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, which is known by its Persian acronym, SPND - the direct successor organization to Iran’s pre-2004 nuclear weapons program, also referred to as the Amad Project," the statement reads.

The restrictions will freeze any assets that the designated persons and entity have in the U.S. and ban U.S. nationals and companies from doing business with them.