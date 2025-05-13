Unrest erupts in Libya’s capital

13 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Violent riots have erupted in the Libyan capital at night, the country’s Libya Press news agency reported.

The Interior Ministry of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity urged the residents to stay in their homes.

The ministry called on all Tripoli residents to "stay indoors and off the streets for their own safety due to the ongoing clashes between the 444th Combat Brigade, which is backed by the Misrata Brigade, and the Stability Support Apparatus," the report reads.

The clashes erupted after the assassination of Abdelghani al-Kikli, the head of the apparatus.

At least six people sustained injuries in the clashes.

But later the Defense Ministry announced that the military operation in Tripoli came to an end, according to Al Wasat television.

The ministry said it directed the troops to "complete the implementation of its plan in the region to ensure sustainable security and stability." It did not provide details of the operation.