Rosatom and Gazprom attend Energy Week in Tashkent

13 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Uzbekistan Energy Week, which includes four exhibitions and conferences, has kicked off in Tashkent today.

Russia will be represented at those events by more than 30 companies, among which are Gazprom, Rosatom, and Severstal, the organizing committee reported.

"The Russian Federation will be represented at the exhibition by 28 companies, among which are such majors as Gazprom, Rosatom, Severstal, Ural Steel, Tatneft, BurServis, ЕМК Steeltrade," the report reads.

More than 1,400 delegates from 34 countries are expected to attend the event.