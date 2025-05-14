Disney to open first-ever theme park in Middle East

14 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

For the first time in 15 years, the Walt Disney Company has announced the development of a new theme park - a resort destination in Abu Dhabi that marks the company’s entry into the Middle East.

The Disneyland Abu Dhabi resort will become Disney’s 7th global resort destination.

Miral, an Abu Dhabi company, will fully develop, build and operate the resort with Disney Imagineers leading creative design and operational oversight.

With a potential opening in the early 2030s, the initial project plan includes one theme park and an unknown number of hotels.

Disney’s resort will be located on Yas Island, which is within a 20-minute drive of downtown Abu Dhabi and a 50-minute drive from Dubai.