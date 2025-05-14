Tehran condemns new U.S. sanctions

14 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said that the U.S. introducing new sanctions against Tehran amid talks on settling differences around the Iranian nuclear program was unacceptable.

"The sanctions introduced simultaneously with talks underway are unacceptable and will impact our approach to the negotiations with Washington," Esmail Baghaei said.

Earlier, the U.S. imposed sanctions on three individuals and one entity from Iran.

The U.S. and Iran have held four rounds of talks on settling differences around the Iranian nuclear program with Oman’s mediation. The first round was held in Muscat on April 12, followed by three more rounds of talks: in Rome on April 19 and again in the Omani capital on April 26 and May 11.