14 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed hope for the success of the upcoming talks on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, scheduled to take place on May 15 in Istanbul, and urged the European Union not to undermine the negotiations.

"This week could be a great one for the whole world if the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey yield success," Peter Szijjarto said.

He expressed hope that European colleagues will not take any actions to hamper the success of the peace talks.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks without preconditions