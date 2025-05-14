Lavrov: Russia and Muslim world have much in common

14 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia values friendly relations with the Islamic world and will further enhance these ties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video message at the opening ceremony of the 9th Forum of the Young Diplomats from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

"We continue to broaden cooperation with Muslim countries in various fields," Lavrov said.

According to the the top diplomat, Russia and the Islamic world states share common goals.

"This includes a commitment to building a sustainable, multipolar world order based on universally recognized norms of international law; respect for cultural and civilizational diversity; and rejection of neo-colonial practices, including unilateral sanctions," Lavrov said.

He recalled that in late June, they will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Russia’s admission to the OIC as an observer.

The minister noted that many citizens who profess Islam live in Russia, the country has traditionally maintained trusting and friendly relations with the Islamic world.

The forum is being held on the sidelines of the 16th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ taking place in Kazan on May 13-19.