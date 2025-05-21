Turkmenistan leaders congratulate Azerbaijan on Independence Day

21 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

He noted that over the years of sovereign development, Azerbaijan has achieved tremendous success in all spheres of life, and earned high authority and trust in the global arena.

He expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between the two countries, based on the principles of good neighborliness, friendship and trust, will develop dynamically.