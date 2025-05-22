Gevorg Papoyan: Armenia is not considering leaving EAEU

22 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan has no plans to leave the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), despite contacts with the EU, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said..

"We do not have such a question - leaving the EAEU. Armenia continues cooperation within the union, while developing partnership with the EU",

Gevorg Papoyan said.

Papoyan also noted that leaving the EAEU would not be considered even in the event of EU membership.

It should be noted that today the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, has said that Yerevan is not negotiating with Brussels on joining the EU. Armenia has also not applied for membership in the alliance.