Azerbaijani judoka Farhad Rajabli won the gold medal at the European veteran championship.

The championship is taking place in Riga, with 855 judokas from 37 countries taking part in the tournament.

The 65-year-old Farhad Rajabli, competing in the 90 kg weight category, has claimed the title of European veteran champion for the 11th time.

Farhad Rajabli is also a 12-time world champion.