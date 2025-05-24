8th European Political Community summit to be held in Armenia

24 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia will host the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in the spring of 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on his social media page.

"It is a great honor for me to welcome the leaders of the community in our country, and I thank all of them for supporting this decision," Nikol Pashinyan said.

The previous EPC summit took place last week in Albania. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke on the sidelines of this summit. National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said a full-fledged meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan may take place soon.

The next EPC meeting will take place in Denmark.