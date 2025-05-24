Yerevan and Baku make conciliatory gesture

24 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Azerbaijan reciprocally supported each other's candidacies to host the European Political Community Summit, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a post on X.

"I also welcome the decision to hold the summit of the European Political Union in Azerbaijan in 2028. It’s important to emphasize that Armenia and Azerbaijan reciprocally supported each other's candidacies to host EPC," Nikol Pashinyan said.

The European Political Union summit will be held in 2026 in Ireland and Armenia, in 2027 in Switzerland and Greece, and in 2028 in Azerbaijan and Latvia.