24 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has gotten back 307 military personnel from the Kiev-controlled territory and returned 307 Ukrainian troops under the Russian-Ukrainian agreements signed in Istanbul, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 24 this year, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 of this year in Istanbul, another 307 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 307 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferred," the statement reads.

At the moment, the Russian soldiers are in Belarus, where they receive the necessary psychological and medical assistance. The Russian Defense Ministry added that the large-scale exchange initiated by the Russian side will continue.

This is a second stage of a large-scale exchange. Yesterday, 390 people were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime under the Russian-Ukrainian agreements.