Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

28 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulated the people and government of the "friendly and neighboring country", Azerbaijan, on its Independence Day.

The ministry wished for growth and prosperity for this country, and the ever-increasing development of relations between the two nations.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent congratulations to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

According to him, Iran is determined to develop relations with Azerbaijan to the level of strategic partnership.