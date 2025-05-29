Azerbaijan's gold exports have tripled

29 May. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan increased its revenues from gold exports threefold, according to a report by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The organization stated that since the beginning of 2025, the total earnings from precious metal exports amounted to $95.4 million. It is $64 million more than the figures recorded last year..

In addition to this, the Center emphasized that in April alone, Azerbaijan exported gold worth $30.2 million, it is 2.3 times more than in 2024.