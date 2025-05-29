Israel to build 22 new settlements in West Bank

29 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli authorities intend to build 22 new settlements in the West Bank, the media reports.

According to The Times of Israel, Tel Aviv is seeking to strengthen its presence in this territory. Israel will establish new settlements, as well as legalize the status of existing ones.

Possible settlements include Homesh and Sa-Nur, which were evacuated by the Israelis in 2005. It is also planned to create four communities along the border with Jordan.

It should be noted that the country's authorities lifted the ban on resettlement in this area last year.