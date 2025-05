30 May. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Astana at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A summit in the Central Asia-Italy format will be held in the Kazakh capital on May 30 with the participation of the regional leaders and the Italian Prime Minister.

It is noted that the event is expected to focus on the development of multilateral cooperation in the areas of green economy, investment, innovation, science and education.