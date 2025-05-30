Scott Bessent: US-China talks a bit stalled

30 May. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Beijing and Washington's trade talks "are a bit stalled". A conversation between the leaders of China and the US could be decisive in this situation.

"At the moment, the talks with China are a bit stalled. I believe that we will be having more talks with them in the next few weeks, and I think there could be, at some point, a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping",

Scott Bessent said.

Let us recall that in early May, talks between China and the USA took place in Switzerland, during which both countries agreed to significantly reduce trade tariffs.