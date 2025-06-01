Baku to host volleyball festival today

1 Jun. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Children's Day, the Seaside Park in Baku will serve as the venue for a sports festival - a volleyball festival dedicated to International Children's Day.

Young volleyball players under the age of 12 will have the opportunity to take part in the tournament. Visitors to the festival will enjoy sports competitions, as well as other activities.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation and event will start at 10:00.

According to the organizers, the main goal of the festival is to promote healthy physical activity, as well as the development of team skills.