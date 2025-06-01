Putin calls for Pashinyan to develop Armenia-Russia relations

1 Jun. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, June 1, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan celebrates his 50th birthday. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent him a congratulatory message on this occasion.

According to the telegram posted on the Kremlin website, the interaction between Moscow and Yerevan meets the interests of both peoples and helps to strengthen stability, security and prosperity in the Eurasian space.

"Dear Nikol Vovayevich, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your 50th anniversary. Russia and Armenia have always been linked by a strong bond of friendship. I am certain that through concerted efforts, we can achieve the further advancement of relations across the board",

Vladimir Putin said.

Let us recall that the previous meeting between the Russian President and the Armenian Prime Minister took place in Moscow in October 2024.

In early May, Nikol Pashinyan stated that the Armenia's foreign policy does not imply a refusal to deepen relations with Russia.

"We are guided by a foreign policy of balancing and equilibrium, and this policy does not provide for building relations with some at the expense of others",

Armenian Prime Minister said.