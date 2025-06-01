USA gives Iran "acceptable proposal" on nuclear issue

1 Jun. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US administration has sent Iran an "acceptable proposal" regarding Iran's nuclear program, the White House press secretary stated.

"President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never be able to obtain a nuclear bomb",

Karoline Leavitt reported.

She noted that the US president's Special Envoy, Steven Witkoff, had given the Iranian leadership a detailed and acceptable proposal.

"It is in their interest to accept it. Out of respect for the current deal, the administration will not comment to the media on the details of the proposal",

Leavitt said.

Let us remind you that over the past two months, representatives of Iran and the USA have already held five rounds of talks on the nuclear issue. Three of them were held in Oman, and the other two in Italy.

Recently, CNN reported that the parties may soon formalize an agreement on Iran's nuclear program. However, Tehran has stated that Iran and the USA are far from reaching a deal.