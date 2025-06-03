Russia-Ukraine talks held in constructive atmosphere - Turkish Foreign Ministry

3 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan praised the "constructive atmosphere" of the second Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on June 2, saying the “parties built on the points they had agreed upon during the first meeting.”

He said the parties agreed on an "expanded" humanitarian exchange, shared memorandums reflecting their perspectives on the ceasefire and settlement, and agreed to begin technical-level work on these texts in the coming days.

The parties also decided to continue preparations for a possible meeting at the leaders' level, he added.

"Guided by the collective will of our leaders, the result-oriented approach displayed by both sides to end the losses caused by the war is commendable," Fidan said.

Istanbul hosted the previous round of talks on May 16.