Azerbaijani Embassy opens in Kenya

3 Jun. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy took place in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Musalia Mudavadi, attended the ceremony, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

"The Foreign Ministers described the opening of the diplomatic mission as an important step towards maintaining and strengthening Azerbaijani-Kenyan interstate relations, facilitating communication and promoting cooperation",

the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Jeyhun Bayramov also noted the favorable environment and conditions created by Kenya for the proper functioning of Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission.