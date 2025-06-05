5 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. President, member of the Republican Party Donald Trump has asked his fellow party members in the U.S. Senate not to bring to a vote, for the time being, a bill that would tighten sanctions against Russia, including by imposing restrictions on third countries, according to the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican senator Roger Wicker.

"I know he has requested that [Republican Senate Majority Leader John] Thune not bring the bill up [for consideration] this week," Roger Wicker said.

The bill in question was introduced in early April by a bipartisan group of senators, TASS reported. The initiative envisions, among other measures, secondary sanctions targeting Russia’s trading partners. The proposal includes imposing a 500% import tariff on goods entering the U.S. from countries that purchase oil, gas, uranium, and other commodities from Russia.