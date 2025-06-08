Advisers to officials not to receive salaries in Georgia

8 Jun. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Work as an adviser in Georgian government departments may become unpaid. The corresponding amendments to the law "On Public Service" will be considered by the country's parliament in the near future.

The law will apply only to budgetary institutions and officials.

The amendments propose that advisers working under a contract will receive salaries not from the departmental budget, but from their main place of work.

It is noted that the aim of depriving advisers of salaries is based on the fact that their activities cannot be equated to the work of full-time government employees.