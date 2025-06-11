Georgian authorities voiced main goal in relations with the EU

11 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian Prime Minister revealed what his country wants to achieve in relations with the European Union. According to him, the republic’s goals remain unchanged: a reboot of relations and EU membership.

EU membership is the main goal of the Georgian leadership, the country’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced on June 11.

He emphasized that an important step towards this remains a reboot of relations between Tbilisi and Brussels.

“Our task is obvious and clear. Our ultimate goal is Georgia’s membership in the EU. We believe that by 2030, Georgia will be fully prepared for EU membership, and, of course, it is also important to reboot our relations,”

– the head of government said.