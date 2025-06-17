64 trucks with humanitarian aid arrive in Gaza

17 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Efi Sharir/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

A new batch of trucks with food and essential items has arrived in Gaza.

Israel has approved the passage of 64 trucks with humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reports.

According to the Times of Israel, the humanitarian aid is being delivered through crossing points in the north and south of the Palestinian enclave.

The long-term humanitarian blockade of Gaza ended in late May. Since May 19, over 1,600 trucks with food have arrived in the enclave.