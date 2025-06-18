Iran preparing for U.S. attack - report

18 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is preparing for possible retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the region, The New York Times reported citing sources.

"Iran has prepared missiles and other military equipment for strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East should the United States join Israel’s war against the country," the report reads.

The U.S. has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East.

At the same time, Washington Post notes that Israel's air defense cannot cope with Iranian attacks, without U.S. assistance it will be able to maintain defense for 10-12 days.

"Without resupplies from the United States or greater involvement by U.S. forces, some assessments project Israel can maintain its missile defense for 10 or 12 more days if Iran maintains a steady tempo of attacks," the report reads.

As early as later this week, Israel’s systems may only be able to intercept a smaller proportion of missiles because of a need to ration defensive munitions, Washington Post reported.