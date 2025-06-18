Armenia sends note to Russia

18 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian side sent a note to Russia in connection with the statements made by a number of representatives of the Russian authorities regarding the case of the Russian businessman of Armenian origin, president of the Tashir Group of Companies Samvel Karapetyan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said addressing the parliament.

According to the diplomat, these statements were assessed in Yerevan as interference in the country's internal affairs.

The Armenian side believes that publications in some Russian media, as well as statements made by politicians and legislators, contradict the friendship between Russia and Armenia and the documents on which it is based. In addition, Mirzoyan indicated that Yerevan assesses this as "direct open interference" in the internal affairs of the Republic of Armenia and an encroachment on its sovereignty.