Trump sees disabling Iran's Fordow plant as necessary - report

20 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on both the risks and the benefits of bombing Fordow, Iran's most secure nuclear site, and his mindset is that disabling it is necessary because of the risk of weapons being produced in a relatively short period of time, sources told CBS News.

"He believes there's not much choice. Finishing the job means destroying Fordow," a source said.

The U.S. president approved attack plans on Iran on Tuesday night, but has not made a final decision on whether to strike the country and formally join Israel's air campaign. Trump held off on deciding to strike in case Tehran agrees to abandon its nuclear program.

The U.S. leader will make a decision on whether to order a strike within the next two weeks.