IAEA wants to locate Iran's enriched uranium in Iran

25 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said his agency does not know where nearly 400kg of potentially enriched uranium is located, after Iranian officials said it was being removed for protective measures ahead of strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

Grossi said Natanz was the first to be hit and sustained "very serious damage" in one of the centrifuge halls where enrichment was being carried out. Isfahan also sustained damage, he added, though nobody has been inside the halls to assess the damage.

According to the IAEA head, Iran officials told him they were taking protective measures which may or may not include moving around the material.

"There is a question there: Where is this? So, the way to asserting that is to allow the inspection activity to resume as soon as possible. And I think this would be for the benefit of all," Grossi said.

The U.S. military on Saturday carried out massive precision strikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.