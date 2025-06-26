Israel assesses damage from Iranian strikes

26 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's attacks have caused damage estimated at 10 billion shekels (about $3 billion), according to a report by Israel's Ministry of Finance and the Tax Authority of Israel.

"These are challenges of a magnitude we have never faced in the history of Israel. There has never been this level of damage before",

Israel's Tax Authority Director Shai Aharonovich reported.

According to information from the Israeli authorities, the amount includes damage from Iranian missiles hitting buildings, as well as losses of entrepreneurs.

It should be noted that the Tax Authority's assessment does not include military expenses, which could significantly increase Israel's total amount of expenses.