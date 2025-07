30 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa expressed confidence in maintaining relations between Moscow and Baku.

The parliamentarian emphasized that many are currently trying to undermine Russian-Azerbaijani relations and are looking for a reason to do so.

According to Chepa, the issue of canceling cultural events in Azerbaijan will be resolved, and Moscow will maintain friendly relations with Baku.