Iran's non-oil exports amounted to more than $11 billion

3 Jul. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a report of the Deputy Minister of Economy of Iran Faroud Asgari, the country's non-oil exports amounted to more than $11.6 billion from the end of March to the end of June of this year.

It is noted that the volume of exports was 14% lower in value terms compared to the previous year.

In addition to this, the average price per ton of exported goods decreased by almost 6%. The average cost of a ton of Iranian exports amounted to just under $400.

It should be noted that Iran most often exports liquefied propane, liquefied butane, methanol, petroleum bitumen and other petrochemical products, which brought Iran about $5 billion.